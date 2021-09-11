CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Forecast For Ravenna

 6 days ago

RAVENNA, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bt3LsnQ00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

