Porcupine Weather Forecast

PORCUPINE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Areas Of Smoke High 86 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 21 mph



Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.