Weather Forecast For Neligh
NELIGH, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Haze during the day; while haze then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
