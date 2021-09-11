Weather Forecast For Neligh

NELIGH, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Haze during the day; while haze then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Sunday, September 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 16 mph



Monday, September 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.