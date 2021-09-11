CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Neligh, NE

Weather Forecast For Neligh

Neligh Today
Neligh Today
 6 days ago

NELIGH, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oaJs_0bt3LfZD00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Haze during the day; while haze then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neligh, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Neligh Today

Neligh Today

Neligh, NE
18
Followers
221
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Neligh Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy