Billionaire Marc Benioff Offers to Move Workers Over Texas Abortion Law
Billionaire Marc Benioff says his company, Salesforce, will relocate any Texas employees who want to move out of the state because of its draconian new abortion law. The offer came in a Slack message to workers and in a tweet from Benioff, who wrote: “Ohana if you want to move we’ll help you exit TX. Your choice.” Salesforce has about 2,000 employees at its Dallas headquarters—out of 56,000 globally.www.thedailybeast.com
