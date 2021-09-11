Billionaire Marc Benioff Offers to Move Workers Over Texas Abortion Law

The billionaire Mercer family donated $20 million to a so-called dark money group in the run-up to the 2020 election, according to financial disclosure forms released Wednesday, CNBC reports. Robert and Rebekah Mercer’s family foundation gave $20 million to Donors Trust, an organization whose legal structure allows the donors to conceal the final recipients of their contributions. The Mercers were key financial backers of Donald Trump’s rise during his first presidential campaign but later distanced themselves from him. According to CNBC, Donors Trust gave money to Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA and the white nationalist publication VDARE in 2019.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO