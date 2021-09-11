CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Billionaire Marc Benioff Offers to Move Workers Over Texas Abortion Law

TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Billionaire Marc Benioff says his company, Salesforce, will relocate any Texas employees who want to move out of the state because of its draconian new abortion law. The offer came in a Slack message to workers and in a tweet from Benioff, who wrote: “Ohana if you want to move we’ll help you exit TX. Your choice.” Salesforce has about 2,000 employees at its Dallas headquarters—out of 56,000 globally.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 3

Related
TheDailyBeast

California Takes Privileged Newsom Over Extremist Elder

SAN DIEGO—California Republicans, and the leading Republican challenger in Tuesday’s gubernatorial recall election, Larry Elder, showed the country a neat trick. One can be a sore loser before one actually loses. No point in waiting until the last minute, I guess. The Elder campaign and the GOP started claiming that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Mercer Family Gave $20 Million to Dark Money Group During 2020 Election

The billionaire Mercer family donated $20 million to a so-called dark money group in the run-up to the 2020 election, according to financial disclosure forms released Wednesday, CNBC reports. Robert and Rebekah Mercer’s family foundation gave $20 million to Donors Trust, an organization whose legal structure allows the donors to conceal the final recipients of their contributions. The Mercers were key financial backers of Donald Trump’s rise during his first presidential campaign but later distanced themselves from him. According to CNBC, Donors Trust gave money to Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA and the white nationalist publication VDARE in 2019.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

‘My Tiger’: Elizabeth Holmes Gushed About Her Biz Partner Boyfriend As Theranos Tanked

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her ex-boyfriend and former business partner Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani exchanged lovey-dovey—and sometimes paranoid—texts while trying to tackle problems with their startup’s blood-testing devices, newly released messages show. “Really want to be home so bad. Feel like I an [sic] living another life,” Balwani, then president...
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy