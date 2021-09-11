Ennis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ENNIS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 78 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
