Ennis, MT

Ennis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Ennis Journal
Ennis Journal
 6 days ago

ENNIS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X42JE_0bt3L8ib00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ennis, MT
