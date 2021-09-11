Son of Rocky graduate recalls 9/11 tragedy intertwined with his family

Gregarious. Mets fan. World traveler. Always finding friends near and far, even in unlikely places. That’s how Jake Campbell, knows his late mom, Jill Maurer-Campbell. She died when Jake was just 10 months old, in the World Trade Center attack on Sept. 11. Even though he may not remember her himself, anecdotes from his dad, grandparents, coworkers, friends, and an online tribute page relay memories to her son.