BMW is set to reveal a wagon version of its brilliant new M3, although the news is bittersweet since it's unlikely that it'll be coming to the United States. There was no wagon derivative of the previous-generation M3, although some individuals took it upon themselves to build one anyway. The very green and powerful M3 Competition wagon seen here is from the UK and although it looks like an impressive custom project and is said to be an award-winning show car, it turns out that it was built with several stolen parts from other M3s. That's one of the reasons this M3 wagon was sent to the crusher by authorities in the UK.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO