Naalehu Daily Weather Forecast
NAALEHU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 66 °F
- 13 mph wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 66 °F
- 12 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0