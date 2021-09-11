Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(SEADRIFT, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Seadrift Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Seadrift:

Saturday, September 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 78 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, September 12 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 88 °F, low 77 °F Windy: 18 mph



Monday, September 13 Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 78 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Tuesday, September 14 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 87 °F, low 76 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.