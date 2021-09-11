CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seadrift, TX

Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Seadrift Today
Seadrift Today
 6 days ago

(SEADRIFT, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Seadrift Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Seadrift:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bt3KWOV00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 78 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 78 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 76 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

With Seadrift Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

