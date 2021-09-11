CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentine Grand Prix cancelled

By Reuters
 6 days ago

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The 2021 MotoGP season will have a total of 18 races and no more events will be added after organisers said on Saturday that the Argentine Grand Prix has been cancelled for a second year running due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race in Argentina was initially postponed until the final quarter of 2021 but now joins the Grands Prix in Australia, Thailand, Japan and Finland on the list of events cancelled this year due to travel restrictions.

"The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports therefore regret to confirm the cancellation of the Gran Premio de la Republica Argentina due to force majeure," organisers said in a statement.

"The event was previously postponed, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, logistical restrictions and prior infrastructure damage have obliged the cancellation."

Misano, which is set to host a Grand Prix from Sept. 17-19, will stage a second one from Oct. 22-24 that will be called the "Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix".

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

