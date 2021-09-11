Daily Weather Forecast For Damariscotta
DAMARISCOTTA, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
