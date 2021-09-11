CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damariscotta, ME

Daily Weather Forecast For Damariscotta

 6 days ago

DAMARISCOTTA, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0bt3KSrb00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

