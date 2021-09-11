Winthrop Weather Forecast
WINTHROP, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
