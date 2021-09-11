CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dolan Springs, AZ

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Dolan Springs

Dolan Springs Today
Dolan Springs Today
 6 days ago

(DOLAN SPRINGS, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dolan Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dolan Springs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bt3KQ6900

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 76 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 76 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dolan Springs, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Dolan Springs Today

Dolan Springs Today

Dolan Springs, AZ
23
Followers
237
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dolan Springs Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy