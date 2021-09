U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall and U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner want you to know they’re deeply concerned about the nearly 500 Afghan refugees who might be headed to Kansas. They want you to be too, which is why they’re dropping scary sounding words. Terrorism. Taliban. Biden. MEASLES. The lawmakers had made much of the rushed U.S. […] The post As Afghan refugees head to Kansas, lawmakers choose scaremongering over hospitality appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

KANSAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO