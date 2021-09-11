CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ipswich, SD

Saturday sun alert in Ipswich — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Ipswich Journal
Ipswich Journal
 6 days ago

(IPSWICH, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ipswich. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ipswich:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bt3KNhC00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ipswich, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sd#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Ipswich Journal

Ipswich Journal

Ipswich, SD
15
Followers
224
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ipswich Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy