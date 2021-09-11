CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, ME

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Hancock

 6 days ago

(HANCOCK, ME) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hancock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hancock:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0bt3KMoT00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

