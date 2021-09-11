Glendale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GLENDALE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Haze
- High 83 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 12
Haze
- High 83 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Haze
- High 81 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Haze
- High 86 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0