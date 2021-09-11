CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glendale, OR

Glendale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Glendale Digest
Glendale Digest
 6 days ago

GLENDALE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0bt3KJAI00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Haze

    • High 83 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Haze

    • High 83 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Haze

    • High 81 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Haze

    • High 86 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Glendale Digest

Glendale Digest

Glendale, OR
27
Followers
231
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Glendale Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy