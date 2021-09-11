CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mayville, ND

Mayville Weather Forecast

Mayville Daily
Mayville Daily
 6 days ago

MAYVILLE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oaJs_0bt3KIHZ00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mayville, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayville Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Mayville Daily

Mayville Daily

Mayville, ND
14
Followers
258
Post
799
Views
ABOUT

With Mayville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy