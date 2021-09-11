CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill City, OR

Mill City Weather Forecast

Mill City Digest
 6 days ago

MILL CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bt3KHOq00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Mill City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

