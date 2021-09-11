CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, MN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Preston

Preston News Flash
 6 days ago

PRESTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0bt3KEkf00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Preston News Flash

Preston, MN
