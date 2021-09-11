Weather Forecast For Sundance

SUNDANCE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 16 mph



Monday, September 13 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



