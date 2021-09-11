Montague Weather Forecast
MONTAGUE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
