Montague, MA

Montague Weather Forecast

Montague Updates
 6 days ago

MONTAGUE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0bt3K9QH00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

City
Montague, MA
Montague, MA
