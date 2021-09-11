4-Day Weather Forecast For Martin
MARTIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, September 13
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
