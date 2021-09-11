CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, SD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Martin

Martin News Beat
Martin News Beat
 6 days ago

MARTIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8mqP_0bt3K5tN00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Martin, SD
Martin News Beat

Martin News Beat

Martin, SD
With Martin News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

