4-Day Weather Forecast For Martin

MARTIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight High 85 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Sunday, September 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 21 mph



Monday, September 13 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.