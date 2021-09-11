Daily Weather Forecast For Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
