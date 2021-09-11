Daily Weather Forecast For Burwell
BURWELL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
