Burwell, NE

Daily Weather Forecast For Burwell

 6 days ago

BURWELL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0bt3JeTE00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

