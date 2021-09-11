Edison Weather Forecast

EDISON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



