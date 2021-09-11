Fairplay Weather Forecast
FAIRPLAY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
