Harlem Weather Forecast
HARLEM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 76 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Monday, September 13
Slight Chance of Light Rain then Mostly Sunny
- High 72 °F, low
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 47 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
