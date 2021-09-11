Daily Weather Forecast For Fountain City
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
