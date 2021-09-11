Daily Weather Forecast For Garrison
GARRISON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, September 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
