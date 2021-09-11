CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bridgeport, NE

Daily Weather Forecast For Bridgeport

Bridgeport Post
Bridgeport Post
 6 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bt3JOXi00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Bridgeport Post

Bridgeport Post

Bridgeport, NE
38
Followers
219
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bridgeport Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy