Platte, SD

Weather Forecast For Platte

 6 days ago

PLATTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dF9W_0bt3JK0o00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Haze during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Doniphan, central Atchison, southwestern Buchanan and northwestern Platte Counties through 415 PM CDT At 344 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lancaster, or 9 miles west of Atchison, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Atchison, Lancaster, Lewis And Clark Village, Farmington, Huron, Cummings, Potter and Lewis And Clark Vi. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 17:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Platte A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Clay and eastern Platte Counties through 615 PM CDT At 544 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Platte City, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Smithville, Parkville, Platte City, Weatherby Lake, Camden Point, Ferrelview, Tracy, Kansas City Intl Arpt and Hoover. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 8 and 27. Interstate 435 between mile markers 22 and 41. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, MO
