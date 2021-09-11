CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Daily Weather Forecast

Baker News Beat
 6 days ago

BAKER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0bt3JJ8500

  • Saturday, September 11

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

