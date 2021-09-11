Baker Daily Weather Forecast
BAKER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
