Challis Daily Weather Forecast

CHALLIS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 78 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Sunday, September 12 Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



