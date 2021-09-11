Challis Daily Weather Forecast
CHALLIS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 78 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 12
Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
