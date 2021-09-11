CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Challis, ID

Challis Daily Weather Forecast

Challis Today
Challis Today
 6 days ago

CHALLIS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8mqP_0bt3JIFM00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Challis, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Challis Today

Challis Today

Challis, ID
5
Followers
225
Post
844
Views
ABOUT

With Challis Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy