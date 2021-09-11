CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covelo, CA

Covelo Weather Forecast

Covelo Voice
Covelo Voice
 6 days ago

COVELO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee62H_0bt3JHMd00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy smoke overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Patchy Smoke

    • High 95 °F, low 49 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

