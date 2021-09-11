Covelo Weather Forecast
COVELO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy smoke overnight
- High 90 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Patchy Smoke
- High 95 °F, low 49 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0