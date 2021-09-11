CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, TX

Meridian Weather Forecast

Meridian Bulletin
Meridian Bulletin
 6 days ago

MERIDIAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3risaw_0bt3JGTu00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Haze

    • High 93 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

