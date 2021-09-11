Meridian Weather Forecast
MERIDIAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Haze
- High 93 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
