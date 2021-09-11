Kingsville Daily Weather Forecast

KINGSVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 29 mph



Sunday, September 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, September 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



