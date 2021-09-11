CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, OH

Kingsville Daily Weather Forecast

 6 days ago

Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

