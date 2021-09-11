Kingsville Daily Weather Forecast
KINGSVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Sunday, September 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
