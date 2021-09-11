CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shamrock, TX

Shamrock Daily Weather Forecast

Shamrock Journal
Shamrock Journal
 6 days ago

SHAMROCK, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0bt3J5rA00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 61 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 63 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shamrock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Shamrock Journal

Shamrock Journal

Shamrock, TX
12
Followers
240
Post
569
Views
ABOUT

With Shamrock Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy