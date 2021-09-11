Saturday rain in Harvey: Ideas to make the most of it

(HARVEY, ND) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Harvey Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Harvey:

Saturday, September 11 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Sunday, September 12 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 18 mph



Monday, September 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 21 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.