Haines Weather Forecast
HAINES, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, September 12
Scattered rain showers during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 50 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 54 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Light Rain Likely
- High 51 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
