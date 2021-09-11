CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Bay, MN

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Silver Bay Times
Silver Bay Times
 6 days ago

(SILVER BAY, MN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Silver Bay:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqVdy_0bt3Isgn00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

