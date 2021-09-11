CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paden City, WV

Paden City is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

 6 days ago

(PADEN CITY, WV) A sunny Saturday is here for Paden City, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Paden City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bt3IksD00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

