CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
John Day, OR

John Day Daily Weather Forecast

John Day Times
John Day Times
 6 days ago

JOHN DAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bt3IgLJ00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 45 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
John Day, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
John Day Times

John Day Times

John Day, OR
13
Followers
223
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With John Day Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy