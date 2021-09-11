John Day Daily Weather Forecast
JOHN DAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 45 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0