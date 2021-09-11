CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Claus, IN

Saturday rain in Santa Claus: Ideas to make the most of it

Santa Claus Voice
 6 days ago

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) Saturday is set to be rainy in Santa Claus, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Santa Claus:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bt3IfSa00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

