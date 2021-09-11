La Plata Weather Forecast
LA PLATA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
