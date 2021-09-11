CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canaan, CT

Canaan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Canaan Today
Canaan Today
 6 days ago

CANAAN, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0bt3IJEi00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canaan, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Canaan Today

Canaan Today

Canaan, CT
12
Followers
234
Post
630
Views
ABOUT

With Canaan Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy