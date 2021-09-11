Canaan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CANAAN, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
