Salome, AZ

Weather Forecast For Salome

Salome Times
 6 days ago

SALOME, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0bt3IEp500

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

ABOUT

With Salome Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

