CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keenesburg, CO

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Keenesburg

Keenesburg Updates
Keenesburg Updates
 6 days ago

(KEENESBURG, CO) A sunny Saturday is here for Keenesburg, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Keenesburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0bt3IAIB00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keenesburg, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Keenesburg Updates

Keenesburg Updates

Keenesburg, CO
19
Followers
228
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Keenesburg Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy