Inglis, FL

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Inglis Bulletin
 6 days ago

(INGLIS, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Inglis Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here's the rest of the four-day forecast for Inglis:

  • Saturday, September 11

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Inglis, FL
Inglis Bulletin

