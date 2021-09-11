CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kellogg, ID

Weather Forecast For Kellogg

Kellogg News Flash
Kellogg News Flash
 6 days ago

KELLOGG, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0bt3I3CL00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Rain showers likely then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Kellogg News Flash

Kellogg News Flash

Kellogg, ID
With Kellogg News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

